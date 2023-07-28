Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $233.71. 12,010,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,032. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $238.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

