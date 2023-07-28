Riverpark Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,653,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244,550. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

