RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.