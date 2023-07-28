RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

