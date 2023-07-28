RF&L Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 182,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 233,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 87,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 604,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

