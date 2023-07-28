RF&L Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.30. 4,730,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

