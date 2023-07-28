RF&L Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,189. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
