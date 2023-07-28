Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

SHW traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.82. The company had a trading volume of 412,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,199. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.58.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

