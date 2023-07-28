Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,310. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

