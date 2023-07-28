Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.45. 833,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.28. The firm has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

