Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 623,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

