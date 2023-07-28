Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,033 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amalgamated Financial worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.