Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,097,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.70. 291,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,682. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

