Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,367. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -161.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

