Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.50. 409,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,988. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $283.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $716.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.