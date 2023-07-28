Reviewing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SHF alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88% Integrated Ventures -153.62% -51.35% -29.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SHF and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHF and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 2.39 -$35.13 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.17 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF.

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.