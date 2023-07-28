Reviewing Scrypt (SYPT) and Its Peers

Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Free Report) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Scrypt to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scrypt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A Scrypt Competitors 380 1401 3114 18 2.56

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Scrypt’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scrypt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Scrypt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scrypt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scrypt N/A N/A N/A Scrypt Competitors -30.12% -258.55% -6.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scrypt and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scrypt N/A N/A 0.00 Scrypt Competitors $422.70 million -$7.46 million 764.01

Scrypt’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Scrypt. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Scrypt

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

