Reviewing A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) & AES (NYSE:AES)

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) and A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 0 3 5 0 2.63 A2A 0 1 0 0 2.00

AES currently has a consensus target price of $29.45, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than A2A.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES -3.59% 38.46% 4.04% A2A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.62 billion 1.13 -$546.00 million ($0.82) -26.07 A2A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

A2A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AES.

Summary

AES beats A2A on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About A2A

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, biomass, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 9.2 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates. It also engages in the production and sale of heat produced through district heating networks; waste management activities, including collection and street sweeping, treatment, disposal, and recovery of materials and energy; and the construction and management of integrated waste disposal plants and systems. In addition, the company offers integrated water cycle management services; and technical consultancy services relating to energy efficiency certificates. Further, it is involved in the management of public lighting systems and traffic lights, votive lamps, street lights, and water purification and sewer activities, as well as offers energy efficiency and electric mobility services. Additionally, the company provides telecommunication services; and develops infrastructures, as well as designs solutions and applications for creating new models of cities and territories. A2A S.p.A. is headquartered in Brescia, Italy.

