Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.