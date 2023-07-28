Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.