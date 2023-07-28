Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.

LUG opened at C$17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.25 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

