Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
LUG opened at C$17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.25 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.96.
Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.98%.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
