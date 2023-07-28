Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

