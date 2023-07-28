Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 74,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

