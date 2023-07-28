Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a report on Friday.
Relx Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RELX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,342. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
