Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a report on Friday.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RELX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,342. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Relx

About Relx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.