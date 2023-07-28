Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Health Properties by 62.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.00.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

