Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson Sells 8,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $22,470.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

RXRX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 4,542,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,390. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

