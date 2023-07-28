Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.21 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.42) to GBX 6,250 ($80.14) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($97.96) to GBX 7,340 ($94.11) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,400 ($82.06) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($107.71) to GBX 7,700 ($98.73) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.60) to GBX 7,500 ($96.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,115.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

