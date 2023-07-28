Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,125 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. 6,445,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

