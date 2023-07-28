Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,302 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.78. 1,088,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

