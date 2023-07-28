Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 948 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.67. 6,533,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

