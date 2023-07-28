Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. 16,653,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,244,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

