Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 2.6 %

Chubb stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.20. 3,994,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,332. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

