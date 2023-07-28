Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,628 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

AFL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

