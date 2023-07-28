Raymond James Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $7.44 on Friday, reaching $122.59. 2,323,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,348,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.