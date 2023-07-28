Raymond James Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $284.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.22.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.57. 1,817,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.89. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

