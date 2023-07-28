Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$40.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.28.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.96. 210,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$870.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.07 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 3.403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

