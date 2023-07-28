Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

