QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 54,681,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 75.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

