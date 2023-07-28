QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 54,681,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 75.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.