Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 622 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 886,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

