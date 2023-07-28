Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 3,143 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.85. 3,533,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

