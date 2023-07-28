Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. 123,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,245. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

