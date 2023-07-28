Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,346,260,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,636. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $352.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

