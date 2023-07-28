Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,591,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $26,690,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 123,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

