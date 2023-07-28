Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,829. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

