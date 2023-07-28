Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 38,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 107,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 163,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.36. 1,935,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

