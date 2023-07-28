Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,030 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. 618,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

