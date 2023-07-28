Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 18,785 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 231.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 672,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,349. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

