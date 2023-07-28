QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.48. 10,597,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,205. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

