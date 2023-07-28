Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.39 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $190.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 113,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.