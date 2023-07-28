PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 591,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $5,524,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

