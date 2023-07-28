PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,983. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.