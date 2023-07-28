PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 2,974,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,006. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

